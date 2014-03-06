NEW YORK, March 6 The United States will host Azerbaijan, Turkey and Nigeria in the space of two weeks to finish off their preparations for the World Cup in June.

U.S. Soccer officials announced on Thursday that the three friendlies would be held over a 12-day period and require the team to travel long distances between matches to simulate the tough schedule they face in Brazil.

The Americans kick off the so-called 'Send-off Series' by hosting Azerbaijan at Candlestick Park in San Francisco on May 27.

They then travel east to New Jersey to play Turkey on June 1 before heading south to face Nigeria in Jacksonville, Florida on June 7.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the schedule we have put together for the Send-off Series," head coach Juergen Klinsmann said in a statement.

"We have some fantastic opponents that will help us get prepared for the teams we will meet in the World Cup and also the opportunity to experience different climates and conditions in the venues.

"It's the perfect way to start our journey," the former Germany striker added.

The U.S. squad will travel to Brazil after the Nigeria match and initially base themselves in Sao Paulo although their three group matches are spread far and wide in Natal, Manaus and Recife.

Klinsmann's team have been drawn in Group G alongside Ghana, Portugal and Germany. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Tony Jimenez)