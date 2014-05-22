UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 22 Landon Donovan, the United States' all-time top scorer, has been surprisingly left off the 23-man squad for next month's World Cup, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday.
Donovan was part of the provisional 30-man squad but did not make the final cut made by coach Jurgen Klinsmann ahead of the June 12-July 13 tournament.
The 32-year-old Californian has played for the United States in the past three World Cups and was long considered the face of American soccer.
Donovan took a short break from the game last year and missed some crucial qualifying games for Brazil but was back for the 2013 Gold Cup and his omission is a major surprise. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
