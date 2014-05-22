May 22 Landon Donovan, the United States' all-time top scorer, has been surprisingly left off the 23-man squad for next month's World Cup, U.S. Soccer said on Thursday.

Donovan was part of the provisional 30-man squad but did not make the final cut made by coach Jurgen Klinsmann ahead of the June 12-July 13 tournament.

The 32-year-old Californian has played for the United States in the past three World Cups and was long considered the face of American soccer.

Donovan took a short break from the game last year and missed some crucial qualifying games for Brazil but was back for the 2013 Gold Cup and his omission is a major surprise. (Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue)