NATAL, Brazil, June 16 Juergen Klinsmann extended his perfect record in opening World Cup matches on Monday when his U.S. team beat Ghana 2-1 in their first Group G match in Brazil.

The former Germany striker played in three World Cups, helping his team start the tournament by beating Yugoslavia 4-1 in 1990, Bolivia 1-0 in 1994 and the United States 2-0 in 1998.

Klinsmann also coached Germany to a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in their first game of the 2006 tournament on home soil.

Clint Dempsey's early goal gave the United States the perfect start against Ghana, and after Andre Ayew equalised for the African side John Brooks powered in an 86th-minute header to give the Americans the win and maintain his coach's 100 percent record in opening World Cup games.

