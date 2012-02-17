BERNE Feb 17 Uzbekistan will start the fourth
round of the Asian World Cup qualifying competition without five
players after what appeared to be a cunning plan to use a "dead
rubber" to wipe out yellow cards back-fired.
The five players were all booked for time-wasting in the
last 20 minutes of November's World Cup qualifier against
Tajikistan, who have lost all five games in third round Group C,
have not scored and conceded 17 goals. Uzbekistan won 3-0.
Having already qualified for the next stage, the bookings
meant the quintet had each accumulated two yellow cards in the
competition to earn one-match bans they had hoped to serve in a
meaningless final group game against North Korea.
However, FIFA confirmed on Friday that the players had been
handed an extra one-match ban, meaning they will miss the
opening match of the fourth stage of qualifying as well.
"Between the 70th minute (with Uzbekistan already winning
2-0) and the conclusion of the match, five Uzbekistan players -
who had already received one yellow card in previous matches in
round three of the AFC preliminary competition - were cautioned
in separate incidents for deliberately delaying the restart of
the match," FIFA said in a statement.
"Shavkatjon Mulladjanov, Sanjar Tursunov, Islom Tuhtahujaev,
Server Djeparov and Vagiz Galiulin have been sanctioned with a
one-match suspension, to be served during Uzbekistan's first
match in Round 4 of the Asian preliminary competition for the
2014 World Cup, in addition to the automatic suspension incurred
for two yellow cards.
"Each player has also been fined 3,000 Swiss francs
($3,200)."
FIFA, which also fined the Uzbek federation 18,000 Swiss
francs, said the decision was taken "having reviewed the
official match reports and footage of the incidents, as well as
taking into consideration all of the circumstances".
The fourth round of the competition consists of two groups
of five teams, with the draw to be held in Kuala Lumpur in
March.
($1 = 0.9259 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more soccer click on