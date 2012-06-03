June 3 Substitute Mohammad Khalatbari scored in
the fourth minute of stoppage time to snatch a controversial and
fortunate 1-0 away win for Iran over suspension-struck
Uzbekistan in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday.
Having created nothing during the 90 minutes, the visitors
produced a devastating swift break with their last attack which
Khalatbari calmly concluded by slotting a left-foot shot home
after being sent clear by Karim Ansari.
The opening Group A result was harsh on the home side, who
were left enraged when they were not awarded a goal in the 75th
minute by the Japanese referee despite Odil Akhmedov's effort
appearing to cross the line.
After a scramble in the penalty area, marauding defender
Akhmedov struck a shot from inside the six-yard box which Iran
defender Seyed Hosseini, standing behind the goalline, blocked
and then cleared.
Referee Yuichi Nishimura and his assistants waved away the
loud claims from the home side, who only had themselves to blame
for not taking the lead earlier after wasting several chances.
Uzbeki striker Alexander Geynrikh was the worst offender,
twice failing to convert when clean through in the first half,
although Iran goalkeeper Seyed Rahmati did well to block.
Rahmati's best save, however, came in the 23rd minute when
he strongly blocked Victor Karpenko's powerful left-foot drive
from eight metres out.
Uzbekistan were missing five players, including Asian
player-of-the-year Server Djeparov, through suspension after
FIFA found them guilty of deliberately gaining yellow cards in
the previous stage to avoid carrying over bans into the fourth
round.
Uzbekistan next take on Lebanon on Friday.
Iran, along with South Korea, are seeded to qualify for the
World Cup in Brazil from the five-team group also containing
2022 hosts Qatar.
