June 5 Uzbekistan have replaced coach Vadim
Abramov with former boss Mirjalol Kasimov after losing their
opening World Cup fourth round group match at home to Iran on
Sunday.
A statement from the Uzbekistan Football Federation
announced the surprise move after the 1-0 loss in Tashkent,
where the hosts were denied a goal despite a 75th minute shot
from Odil Akhmedov appearing to cross the Iranian line.
Iran, who had created few chances in the match, then scored
the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
Uzbekistan had performed strongly throughout the match
despite missing five players, including Asian player-of-the-year
Server Djeparov, through suspension after FIFA had banned them
for deliberately earning yellow cards in the previous stage to
avoid carrying over bans.
Uzbekistan, who have never qualified for a World Cup, had
finished top of their third round group featuring Asian
Champions Japan under Abramov, who had also led them to a
best-finish of fourth in the Asian Cup last year.
Kasimov, whose previous near two year spell in charge ended
in April 2010, has little time to prepare the team before they
travel to Beirut to play Lebanon in their second Group A clash
on Friday.
The top two from the group, also featuring Qatar and South
Korea, qualify for the finals in Brazil with the third placed
side remaining in contention for the finals but needing to win
through two playoffs.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Ossian
Shine)