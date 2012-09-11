Sept 11 A stuttering South Korea remained on
course to reach an eighth consecutive World Cup after they
escaped Uzbekistan with a 2-2 draw after a poor display in their
Group A qualifying clash in Tashkent on Tuesday.
The Koreans now lie top with seven points from three matches
in the five-team World Cup qualifying pool but struggled badly
in central Asia.
Twice Asian Player of the Year Server Djeparov caused the
Koreans numerous problems with his set pieces as the visitors
never really got going on a uneven pitch.
The Uzbeks dominated the opening stages and came close to
taking the lead in the 12th minute when striker Ulugbek Bakaev's
hooked shot was cleared off the line by a scrambling Korean
defence.
But from the resulting corner by playmaker Djeparov, Korean
midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng headed into his own net after a near
post flick on by Sanjar Tursunov.
The busy striker should have doubled the advantage 10
minutes later when he sidestepped two tumbling Korean defenders
to fire a rasping left foot drive from 12 metres out but the
visitors goalkeeper, Jung Sung-ryong, palmed behind.
The Koreans were struggling to get their passing going as
the Uzbeks looked most likely to add to their lead only for some
slack defending at the end of the half to cost them.
Ki made a amends for his earlier mistake to float a deep
free kick into the Uzbek box which captain Kwak Tae-hwi met
ahead of the onrushing home goalkeeper. Uzbek defender Artyom
Filiposyan then smashed the ball into his own net as he
attempted to clear.
The second half started out with neither side able to stamp
their authority on the game before a bizarre move saw Korea take
the lead in the 56th minute.
Experienced striker Lee Dong-gook was put through down the
right but instead of shooting from inside the penalty area he
tried to side foot a first time pass across goal only to
woefully over hit the ball towards the touchline.
Fullback Park Joo-ho kept the ball in, however, and his
cross was expertly controlled by Lee with his left foot before
the striker fired the ball into the corner of the net with his
right.
The lead lasted barely two minutes before another Djeparov
corner proved the Koreans' undoing, Tursunov sneaking in behind
Park to head unchallenged into the far corner from the near
post.
Both sides had chances to win the game at the death but Lee
had his shot saved after running on to a ball over the top, with
Tursunov then firing a shot agonisingly wide of the far post
with team mates rushing in.
The point was the home side's second from three matches but
they remained behind Qatar (four points) and Iran (four points)
in the pool. Bottom-placed Lebanon were hosting Iran on Tuesday
looking to add to their one point in the group.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Mark
Meadows)