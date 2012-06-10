PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, June 9 Chile made
light of indiscipline in their squad to score two late goals for
a 2-0 win over Venezuela that put them top of the South American
World Cup qualifying group on Saturday.
Claudio Borghi's side will remain top until the next round
of matches in September having overtaken Argentina, who had a
bye on Saturday, which they spent beating World Cup hosts Brazil
4-3 in a friendly in New Jersey with a Lionel Messi hat-trick.
Chile have 12 points from six matches to Argentina's 10 from
five and Copa America holders Uruguay, with eight points from
four games, can move within a point of the new leaders if they
beat Peru in Montevideo on Sunday.
The visiting team broke the deadlock with five minutes
remaining when midfielder Matias Fernandez, the best player on
the field, entered the box from the right and score with a shot
that took a slight deflection.
With a tired Venezuela side looking for an equaliser,
striker Charles Aranguiz scored from substitute Sebastian
Pinto's cross to make the result safe for Chile one minute into
added time.
Borghi dropped two players from his squad during the week
after they were spotted at a Santiago nightclub only hours
before the squad were due to resume training after a day off in
Chile's second indiscipline scandal in seven months.
Despite the disruptions, Chile have won three qualifiers in
a row, two of them on the road after last weekend's 2-0 victory
in Bolivia.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Rex Gowar in London;
Editing by John O'Brien)