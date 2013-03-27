PUERTO ORDAZ, Venezuela, March 26 Venezuela edged closer to their dream of reaching the World Cup finals for the first time after beating fancied neighbours Colombia 1-0 in a South American qualifier on Tuesday.

Jose Salomon Rondon struck in the 14th minute to lift the Burgundy-clad 'Vinotinto' ('red wine') into fifth place in the nine-nation South American group with 15 points from 11 matches.

The top four teams qualify automatically while the team in fifth goes through to a playoff with an Asian side for another berth at the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Venezuela, a baseball-mad country not so long ago the whipping boys of South American football, withstood intense if erratic pressure from Colombia who had come from a 5-0 home thrashing of Bolivia and were seeking a fifth straight victory.

Rondon, who had forced Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina into a fine save in the fourth minute, ran onto a through ball from playmaker Juan Arango, rounded central defender Luis Amaranto Perea and scored.

Venezuela had more chances and Perea cleared an effort from striker Fernando Aristeguieta off the line early in the second half. Ospina made another save from centre back Oswaldo Vizcarrondo at a 74th-minute free kick.

Colombia striker Radamel Falcao's best chance to take his qualifying tally to seven goals and level the score came back off the bar in the 79th minute. (Reporting by Mario Naranjo in Caracas; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)