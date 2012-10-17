PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela Oct 16 Venezuela playmaker Juan Arango's majestic display of long-range shooting was not enough as his side were held 1-1 by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Arango gave Venezuela an early lead with a stunning strike, hit the crossbar and tested Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez three times with long-range left foot shots.

But a goal from former Red Star Belgrade, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Segundo Castillo midway through the first half kept Ecuador on course for a place at the World Cup.

Ecuador have 17 points from nine games while Venezuela, the only South American team never to have played at the final tournament, have 12 after dropping five points in their last two home games.

Arango gave Venezuela the perfect start when he let fly with a left foot shot from 35 metres which dipped and curled past a bemused Dominguez.

With the Borussia Moenchengladbach player pulling the strings, Venezuela initially threatened to over-run the visitors.

Dominguez twice prevented further goals, first denying Josef Martinez after Arango got him in behind the defence and then turning another ferocious Arango shot around the post.

But the Venezuelan storm blew itself out and Ecuador equalised in the 24th minute when an unmarked Castillo picked up a loose ball following a corner and drilled a low shot into the bottom left-hand corner from 12 metres.

Arango twice forced Dominguez to make difficult saves from long range after the re-start and also hit the bar with a 25-metre free kick.

Ecuador finished strongly as Venezuela goalkeeper Daniel Hernandez denied substitute Jefferson Montero with his legs after a counter-attack.

Michael Arroyo hit the top of the crossbar with an inswinging free kick and was then denied when Hernandez brilliantly diverted his powerful goalbound drive around the post.