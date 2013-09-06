Sept 6 Gareth Bale, the world's most expensive footballer, was named on the Wales substitutes' bench for their World Cup qualifier in Macedonia on Friday.

Bale completed his record 100 million euros ($131.9 million) move from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid on Sunday and was not named in the starting lineup by Wales manager Chris Coleman due to a lack of match fitness.

The forward has not played since July and is also unlikely to feature for the full 90 minutes in Wales's next qualifier at home to Serbia on Tuesday.

Wales are fourth in qualifying Group A and have no realistic chance of reaching next year's World Cup finals n Brazil. (Writing by Ed Osmond in London, Editing by Ken Ferris)