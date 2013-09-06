Sept 6 Manager Chris Coleman's late arrival for Wales's World Cup qualifier in Macedonia because of a lost passport was not a problem for the team's match preparations, his assistant said.

Former Fulham manager Coleman was grounded on Thursday as the team, including new Real Madrid signing Gareth Bale, flew from Cardiff to Skopje.

The 43-year-old, who hopes to sign a contract extension, was unable to take the final training session for Friday's match (1800 GMT) but flew in on a later plane after getting a new passport.

His assistant, Kit Symons, played down the incident.

"All the tactical stuff has been done during the week and it's just about the boys stretching their legs, so it will not be a disruption," Symons told the BBC.

"I am sure he will bat it off and get on with it and not be embarrassed."

The Welsh players were themselves delayed by a technical problem on their plane. They are third from bottom in Group A with six points from six games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)