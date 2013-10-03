Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON Oct 3 Gareth Bale will not feature for Wales in their final two World Cup qualifiers, manager Chris Coleman said on Thursday after naming the Real Madrid forward in his squad.
"We have spoken to the doctor and we will be without him (Bale), but we said all along it is very tough for him to have had no pre-season and be thrown in at the deep end," Coleman told a news conference.
Bale is yet to play a full 90 minutes for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club from Tottenham Hotspur last month in a world record 100 million euros deal.
He missed Real's Champions League win over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday with a left thigh injury which is expected to keep him out for two weeks.
Wales, who have no chance of qualifying for the World Cup, host Macedonia on Oct. 11 before travelling to Belgium four days later. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.