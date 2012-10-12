Oct 12 Wales 2 Scotland 1 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
In Cardiff
Scorers:
Wales: Gareth Bale 81pen, 89
Scotland: James Morrison 27
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Wales: 1-Lewis Price; 3-Benjamin Davies, 6-Ashley Williams, 5-Darcy Blake, 2-Christopher Gunter; 8-Joseph Ledley (18-Hal Robson-Kanu 71), 10-Aaron Ramsey, 7-Joe Allen, 11-Gareth Bale, 4-David Vaughan, 9-Steven Morison (13-Craig Davies 65)
Scotland: 1-Allan McGregor, 2-Alan Hutton, 4-Christophe Berra, 5-Gary Caldwell, 6-Shaun Maloney, 11-James Morrison (14-Kenny Miller 85), 8-Scott Brown (10-Charlie Adam 45+1), 7-Darren Fletcher, 9-Steven Fletcher, 15-Kris Commons (16-Jamie Mackie 85), 20-Daniel Fox
Referee: Florian Meyer (Germany)