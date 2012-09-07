UPDATE 1-Soccer-Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
(Adds teams)
Sept 7 Wales 0 Belgium 2 - World Cup qualifying Group A result.
In Cardiff
Scorers: Vincent Kompany 41, Jan Vertonghen 83
Red card: James Collins (Wales) 26
Halftime: 0-1
Teams:
Wales: 1-Glyn Myhill, 2-Christopher Gunter, 3-Adam Matthews, 4-Darcy Blake, 5-James Collins, 6-Ashley Williams, 7-David Edwards (17-Andrew King 79), 8-Simon Church (22-Hal Robson-Kanu 71), 9-Steven Morison (19-Samuel Vokes 72), 10-Aaron Ramsey, 11-Gareth Bale
Belgium: 2-Guillaume Gillet, 3-Thomas Vermaelen, 4-Vincent Kompany, 5-Jan Vertonghen, 6-Axel Witsel, 7-Moussa Dembele (14-Kevin De Bruyne 64), 8-Marouane Fellaini, 9-Kevin Mirallas (20-Romelu Lukaku 45), 10-Eden Hazard, 11-Dries Mertens
Referee: Stefan Johannesson (Sweden) (Editing by Toby Davis)
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.