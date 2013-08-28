Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
Aug 28 Gareth Bale has been named in the Wales squad to play in the World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Serbia next month amid increasing speculation over his club future.
Media in Britain and Spain are widely reporting that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is on the brink of a world record transfer fee move from the Premier League club to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
He has not appeared for Spurs this season, and was pictured in Spain over the weekend. He missed Wales's recent friendly against Ireland due to a foot problem that has troubled him since July.
Aaron Ramsey has also been named in the squad, despite leaving the pitch with a groin injury after scoring both of Arsenal's goals in a 2-0 Champions League play-off victory over Fenerbahce on Wednesday.
Wales, who are 13 points behind Group A leaders Belgium and 10 off second-placed Croatia, play Macedonia in Skopje on Sept. 6, followed by Serbia in Cardiff on Sept. 10. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Alan Baldwin)
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.