GATINEAU, Quebec Dec 6 Coaches of the four teams drawn together in the so-called 'Group of Death' at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada put on brave faces on Saturday while other sides blessed their luck.

The United States, the world's number one team, will play fifth-placed Sweden as well as Australia, who are ranked 10th, and Nigeria, 35th in the FIFA standings.

Canadian coach John Herdman may well have been speaking for many other teams who avoided the group.

"I think the soccer gods listened to us last night. We avoided that group of death. I mean, wow, that's a tough group," he told reporters.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis, whose players are keen to avenge their loss against Japan in 2011 final, expressed confidence her side could make it to the knock-out stage.

"It's a good group to kind of get us ready to play. I think physically it's a demanding group but we've got a lot of depth on our roster and I think we'll be able to manage the group," she said.

The United States will play their first game against Australia, whose coach Alen Stajcic said every one of the four sides would find the group tough.

"We think we're an improving team and this is a chance to test ourselves right from the outset," he said.

"You have got to expect tough teams along the way and teams of different styles and we all play teams out of our confederation and out of your comfort zone," he said.

Nigerian coach Edwin Okon deflected questions about the task ahead, saying "It's a challenge. It's a good one ... we're not afraid of any group."

Norway's Even Pellerud offered a more sobering assessment.

"That's a terrible group - four strong teams," he said. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Gene Cherry)