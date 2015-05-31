May 30 The United States extended their home unbeaten streak to 96 games with a 0-0 draw in a friendly against South Korea on Saturday in a tune-up before the women's World Cup kicks off in Canada next week.

The United States failed to take several good chances and South Korea nearly snatched a stoppage-time winner when substitute Lee Geum-min hit a fierce 25-yard shot that forced a good save from U.S. goalie Hope Solo.

"It feels like it was the first game of the World Cup. We had a lot of nerves, which is going to happen in the World Cup," Solo told ESPN after the match played in front of a sellout crowd of over 26,000 in New Jersey.

"So I'm glad it happened now. We are OK, our confidence is good. We have one eye on the goal and we know what that goal is and this doesn't change anything."

The United States open their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 8, while South Korea play Brazil the following day. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)