May 4 The six Canadian host cities for the 2015
women's World Cup were unveiled on Friday as the country
prepares to host the 24 teams who will participate in the
biggest event in women's sports.
Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa and Moncton
were named as host cities for the event which will expand from
16 to 24 countries and from 32 to 52 matches.
"Women's football is continuing to mature, and I am really
pleased that football fans in cities across the country, from
east to west, will have the opportunity to take part," FIFA
president Sepp Blatter said during a news conference in the
Canadian capital of Ottawa.
"The host cities play a crucial role in delivering a FIFA
competition and I am sure that seeing world-class footballers
across Canada will inspire a whole new generation of girls and
women to get involved in the game."
Toronto, Canada's largest city, did not apply to be a host
city as it is preparing for its role as host of the 2015 Pan
American Games.
