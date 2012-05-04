May 4 The six Canadian host cities for the 2015 women's World Cup were unveiled on Friday as the country prepares to host the 24 teams who will participate in the biggest event in women's sports.

Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal, Ottawa and Moncton were named as host cities for the event which will expand from 16 to 24 countries and from 32 to 52 matches.

"Women's football is continuing to mature, and I am really pleased that football fans in cities across the country, from east to west, will have the opportunity to take part," FIFA president Sepp Blatter said during a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

"The host cities play a crucial role in delivering a FIFA competition and I am sure that seeing world-class footballers across Canada will inspire a whole new generation of girls and women to get involved in the game."

Toronto, Canada's largest city, did not apply to be a host city as it is preparing for its role as host of the 2015 Pan American Games. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue)