NDOLA, Zambia, June 9 New African champions
Zambia put a torrid week of off-field tension behind them to
beat Ghana 1-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
Captain Chris Katongo scored with a deflected shot after 15
minutes to ensure home success after a week of snipping between
officials and the team coach in the wake of their loss in Sudan
last weekend.
Katongo's goal marked a successful opening of the new
40,000-capacity Chinese-built stadium on Zambia's copperbelt and
will go a long way to easing tensions after the 2-0 defeat in
Khartoum in their opening Group D game last Sunday.
Zambia's flamboyant French coach Herve Renard criticised
sports ministry officials for botching travel arrangements to
Sudan, which he blamed for the defeat, and then revealed he had
not been paid for the last six months since Zambia won the
Nations Cup in February.
He has a contract with government rather than the football
association and was told to temper his criticism by irritated
officials.
The row over-shadowed the buildup to Saturday's game against
a weakened Ghana side, without many of the key players who
helped them to a World Cup quarter-final at the 2010 finals in
South Africa.
But Ghana, who Zambia also beat in last February's Nations
Cup semifinal, started the World Cup qualifiers with a one-sided
7-0 win over Lesotho on June 1.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tom
Bartlett)