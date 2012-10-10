BERNE Oct 10 Sudan's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Zambia has been overturned by FIFA's disciplinary committee and a 3-0 win awarded to the Zambians instead, soccer's governing body confirmed on Wednesday.

FIFA said in a statement that Sudan, also fined 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,384), had fielded an ineligible player in the match on June 2. Sudan have lodged an appeal.

The decision means that African champions Zambia, who have never qualified for the World Cup, went top of African Group D with six points from two games. Sudan, who had led the group, dropped from first to third with four points.

It is also a blow to 2010 World Cup quarter-finalists Ghana, who lost 1-0 to Zambia on June 9 and have three points from two games.

FIFA did not give further details. Zambian media reports said that Sudan's Saif Ali, who scored the second goal, should not have been playing due to suspension. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)