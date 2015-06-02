June 2 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers New Zealand:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearance in finals: (3) 1991, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Group stage (1991, 2007, 2011)

Drawn in Group A with Canada, China and Netherlands

- -

Coach: Tony Readings

A former non-league player, Readings played for AFC Wimbledon in their early days, captaining the side in their first league match in 2002, before he emigrated to New Zealand in early 2003.

Was in charge of the New Zealand under-20 women's side and served as an assistant with the Football Ferns from 2007 before he replaced John Herdman in 2011, leading the side to the 2012 London Olympics where they lost to the eventual gold medallists the U.S. in the quarter-finals.

- -

Key player: Abby Erceg. Age: 25. Defender

Central defender Erceg made her senior debut as a 16-year-old in 2006 against China and has carved out a career as one of the best defenders in the world with stints in Australia, Spain, Germany and most recently the United States.

The 25-year-old became the first New Zealander to win 100 international caps in the 2014 Oceania Nations Cup, the qualifying tournament for the World Cup, anchoring a defence that did not concede a goal.

- -

FIFA World ranking: 17

- -

How they qualified: Oceania champions

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Cushla Lichtwark, Erin Nayler, Rebecca Rolls

Defenders: Catherine Bott, Abby Erceg, Anna Green, Meikayla Moore, Ria Percival, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Katie Bowen, Daisy Cleverley, Katie Duncan, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Evie Millynn, Kirsty Yallop

Forwards: Sarah Gregorius, Amber Hearn, Emma Kete, Jasmine Pereira, Rosie White, Hannah Wilkinson (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Frank Pingue)