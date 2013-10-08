Oct 8 New Zealand will play a friendly against Mexican first division side Queretaro in preparation for a potential playoff with Mexico for a berth at the 2014 Worlds Cup finals in Brazil.

New Zealand qualified as Oceania winners for the two-leg playoff in November against the team finishing fourth in the CONCACAF region with Mexico in fifth place facing a desperate fight to get to Brazil.

The top three in the six-nation final CONCACAF group go through to the finals with the United States and Costa Rica having already booked their tickets.

Honduras are third, three points ahead of Panama and Mexico, who have an inferior goals record to the fourth-placed Panamanians.

Mexico host Panama at the Azteca in Mexico City on Friday looking for their first win in five home qualifiers before visiting Costa Rica four days later.

Queretaro are in eighth place in Mexico's Apertura championship with four matches to go to the title playoffs for which the top eight qualify.

The match will be played at Queretaro's Corregidora stadium on Saturday. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Justin Palmer)