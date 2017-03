WELLINGTON Nov 5 New Zealand on Monday named the following 23-man squad for their two-leg 2014 World Cup intercontinental playoff against Mexico.

New Zealand play Mexico in Mexico City on Nov. 13 and return to Wellington for the second leg on Nov. 20.

Goalkeepers: Glen Moss, Jacob Spoonley, Tamati Williams

Defenders: Andrew Durante, Tony Lochhead, Winston Reid, Storm Roux, Ben Sigmund, Tommy Smith, Bill Tuiloma, Ivan Vicelich

Midfielders: Leo Bertos, Aaron Clapham, Jeremy Christie, Craig Henderson, Chris James, Michael McGlinchey

Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Jeremy Brockie, Rory Fallon, Marco Rojas, Shane Smeltz, Chris Wood. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)