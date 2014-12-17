MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 17 South American champions San Lorenzo needed extra-time to see off the gallant challenge of Auckland City as they beat the New Zealand part-timers 2-1 in the Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Auckland's unlikely dream of facing European champions Real Madrid in Saturday's final in Marrakech ended when substitute Mauro Matos fired San Lorenzo's winner four minutes into extra-time.

The rank outsiders had given San Lorenzo an almighty scare when Angel Berlanga equalised in the 67th minute to cancel out Pablo Barrientos' opener for the Argentines in first-half stoppage time.

San Lorenzo will attempt to become the first Argentine side to win the tournament since it began in its current format in 2005, although they face a near-impossible task if Wednesday's poor display is anything to go by.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

(Reporting by Brian Homewood)