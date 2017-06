ZURICH, March 28 Argentina forward Lionel Messi has been banned from their next four competitive internationals starting with Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Bolivia, FIFA said on Tuesday.

FIFA said Messi had "directed insulting words at an assistant referee" during the 1-0 win over Chile on Friday.

After the game in La Paz, FIFA said the "remainder of the sanction will be served over Argentina’s subsequent World Cup qualifying matches".

