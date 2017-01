MELBOURNE Oct 11 Genki Haraguchi scored an early goal and gave away a second-half penalty as Japan drew 1-1 with Australia in a World Cup qualifier in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Japan got off to a flying start when Haraguchi scored in the fifth minute in front of 48,460 fans at Docklands stadium but their celebrations were tempered when the 25-year-old made a clumsy challenge on forward Tomi Juric shortly after the break.

Mile Jedinak slotted home the spot-kick in the 52nd minute and both teams were left to rue a number of missed chances in a high-tempo match.

Japan protected their seven-year unbeaten record against Australia but they have not beaten the Socceroos in five consecutive World Cup qualifiers.

