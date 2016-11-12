Nov 12 A second-half goal from winger James McClean fired Ireland to the top of World Cup qualifying Group D as his side scored a scrappy but glorious 1-0 victory over Austria in Vienna.

The win put the Irish top of the group on 10 points, three ahead of group rivals Serbia and five ahead of Wales, who meet later on Saturday in Cardiff. Austria are fourth with four points.

The Austrians dominated the opening exchanges but failed to create many clear-cut efforts on goal, with their best chance falling to Marcel Sabitzer who hit the crossbar in the first half.

McClean, however, made no mistake just after the break when he slipped the ball through the legs of keeper Ramazan Ozcan to give Ireland all three points and a first victory over Austria since 1963. (Writing by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)