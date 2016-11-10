Nov 10 Chile's Claudio Bravo made two excellent first-half saves before coming off injured just past the hour as they drew 0-0 away to Colombia in a World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Bravo hurt his right leg blocking a run into the six-yard box by right back Santiago Arias in the 52nd minute but played on after treatment before asking to be substituted, showing signs of being in some pain, 12 minutes later.

The Manchester City keeper, who was replaced by Johnny Herrera, had kept Chile in the game with two fine stops.

He first tipped over a header by Oscar Murillo from James Rodriguez's free kick and then in first-half added time went down to his left to turn away a close-range shot by Miguel Borja, also following a James free kick.

The point lifted Colombia to third in the South American group, with 18 points from 11 matches, before Thursday's later games, including leaders Brazil at home to Argentina.

Chile, who were forced to defend for most of the match in the sweltering, 30 degree heat of Barranquilla on Colombia's northern, Caribbean coast, remain fifth with 17 points.

Chile host Uruguay on Tuesday when Colombia visit Argentina in the race for places at the 2018 finals in Russia. (Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Ken Ferris)