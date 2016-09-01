QUITO, Sept 1 A decisive performance from Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice and made another goal, gave Brazil a deserved 3-0 win over Ecuador on Thursday and helped get their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia back on track.

Neymar slotted home a penalty after Gabriel Jesus was brought down in 71 minutes.

The Palmerias forward doubled their lead 17 minutes later when he cleverly flicked home a cross from full back Marcelo.

He got his second and Brazil's third in injury time when he completed a counter attack with a curling shot from the edge of the box.

Although Ecuador started well, tormenting Brazil down the flanks, there were few chances for either side in a scrappy first half.

Brazil came into the game in the second period and were helped when Juan Carlos Paredes got a red card just moments after the visitors had opened the scoring.

The result lifts Brazil into fourth place in the 10-team South American group, though there are still two more games to come later on Thursday.

Group leaders Uruguay face Argentina in Mendoza, while Copa America champions Chile play Paraguay in Asuncion.

The top four teams in the group qualify automatically for Russia 2018 and the fifth-placed side goes into an intercontinental play off.

Bolivia beat Peru 2-0 earlier on Thursday while Colombia beat Venezuela by the same scoreline. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)