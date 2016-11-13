ALEXANDRIA, Egypt Nov 13 A first-half penalty converted by Mohamed Salah and a late goal from Abdallah Saied allowed Egypt to beat Ghana 2-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday and continue their winning form.

Egypt, who won 2-1 in their opening Group E match in Congo last month, sit firmly on top of the group with six points while Ghana are in serious peril but not out of contention yet with a single point but four more qualifiers to come.

Ghana fullback Harrison Afful brought down Mohamed Trezeguet two minutes before the break and Salah, who plays at Roma, struck a firm penalty into the middle of the goal.

Salah had come close after 25 minutes with an effort from close range but Ghana came back strongly after half-time, with Egypt's 43-year-old goalkeeper Essam Al Hadari making key saves from Christian Atsu just after the hour mark and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu in the 79th minute.

Saied scored on the counter attack with five minutes to go to ensure the victory as Egypt bid for a first World Cup spot since 1990.

In the play-off for a place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Ghana hammered Egypt over two legs to qualify for a third successive finals appearance. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)