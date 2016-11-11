Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
LONDON Nov 11 A trio of thundering headers gave England a thumping victory over their oldest foes as Scotland were swept aside 3-0 in Friday's World Cup qualifier at Wembley.
Daniel Sturridge's bullet header in the first half and equally impressive efforts after the break from Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill ensured England emerged from international football's oldest fixture having consolidated their lead at the top of Group F.
England have 10 points from four games, six clear of Scotland, whose qualification chances already look bleak with Gordon Strachan's side sitting second bottom in the standings.
The result could have contrasting impacts for both team's managers with England's interim boss Gareth Southgate having strengthened his case to be handed the job on a permanent basis and Strachan now looking increasingly vulnerable.
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
