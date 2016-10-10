Oct 10 Christian Benteke struck the fastest goal in a World Cup qualifier and went on to grab a hat-trick as Belgium thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to stay top of Group H on goal difference.

The Crystal Palace striker stole the ball in the home side's half straight from the kickoff and weaved his way through Gibralter's defence to score from inside the area.

Benteke celebrated the record-breaking strike, also the fastest goal scored by a Belgium international, by holding up six fingers, thinking he had scored after six seconds.

Axel Witsel scored from 25 metres after 19 minutes to double Roberto Martinez's side's advantage and Benteke scored his second shortly before halftime when he turned in Thomas Meunier's cut back from six yards.

After Dries Martens scored the fourth with a dinked finish in the 51st minute Benteke completed his hat-trick five minutes later with a backheel from Eden Hazard's pass.

Chelsea forward Hazard then added to his assist by completing the rout in the 78th minute.

Belgium top Group H on nine points thanks to their superior goal difference over Greece, who also extended their 100 percent start by winning 2-0 in Estonia. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Martyn Herman)