Oct 10 Christian Benteke scored the fastest ever goal in a World Cup qualifier when he put Belgium ahead after seven seconds of their Group H game against Gibraltar on Monday.

Benteke slotted home as Belgium broke away from the kick off to beat the previous record of eight seconds held by San Marino's Davide Gualtieri who scored against England in 1993.

It was also the quickest goal ever scored by Belgium.

Belgium doubled their lead after 19 minutes through Axel Witsel before striker Benteke scored his second goal in the 42nd at the Estadio Algarve in Faro, Portugal. (Reporting by Martyn Herman in London, Editing by Ken Ferris)