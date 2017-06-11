REYKJAVIK, June 11 Euro 2016 upstarts Iceland produced another memorable win on Sunday when they beat Croatia with a last-minute goal to go level on points with their opponents at the top of their World Cup qualifying group.

A fortuitous goal off Hordur Magnusson's shoulder in the 90th minute sparked delirious celebrations at the modest Laugardalsvollur stadium as Iceland showed they still have the knack for pulling off an upset.

Croatia and Iceland both have 13 points from six games in Group I, although the Croatians have a better goal difference. The pair are two points ahead of Turkey, who beat Kosovo 4-1, and Ukraine, 2-1 winners in Finland, in an increasingly tense group.

The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup next year. The eight best runners-up in the nine European groups go into a playoff round with the winners of the four ties also going to Russia.

Magnusson's goal came from only the third shot on target of the match. The defender got up at a corner and missed the ball with his head but it hit his shoulder and looped into the net past the stranded Lovre Kalinic. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)