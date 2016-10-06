REYKJAVIK Oct 6 Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Iceland struck twice in a thrilling last six-minute spell to claim a stunning 3-2 victory over Finland in World Cup Group I qualifying on Thursday.

Alfred Finnbogason equalised after 90 minutes before Gylfi Sigurdsson bundled in the winner in the sixth minute of added time.

Two of Iceland's goals came from corners and from another they won a penalty for handball but Sigurdsson missed it, firing against the crossbar in the 51st minute.

Sigurdsson hit a post with another shot a few minutes later and the hosts looked like having a miserable night as goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made a string of good saves.

Finland were inspired in the first half by attacking midfielder Robin Lod of Panathinaikos.

Lod was involved in the build-up for his side's first goal, a header by Teemu Pukki from Kari Arkivuo's cross. He then scored the second himself with a powerful left-foot shot in the 39th minute after Iceland had levelled through Kari Arnason.

Iceland, who joined group leaders Croatia on four points from two games, were without three regular starters because of injury, goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson and forwards Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

They hope to have the trio back for Sunday's home game against fourth-placed Turkey.

Finland are second from bottom with one point. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)