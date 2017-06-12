June 12 Iran became the second team to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia by claiming a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Monday.

Goals from Sardar Azmoun in the 23rd minute and Mehdi Taremi in the 88th gave Iran a win that means they will finish in the top two places in Group A of Asia's qualifying tournament.

Brazil were the first team to qualify for the finals. (Writing by Michael Church; Editing by Ken Ferris)