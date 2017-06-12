Soccer-Mexico coach apologises for touchline rant
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.
June 12 Iran became the second team to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia by claiming a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan on Monday.
Goals from Sardar Azmoun in the 23rd minute and Mehdi Taremi in the 88th gave Iran a win that means they will finish in the top two places in Group A of Asia's qualifying tournament.
Brazil were the first team to qualify for the finals. (Writing by Michael Church; Editing by Ken Ferris)
HONG KONG, June 22 Gus Poyet has received the backing of the Shanghai Shenhua president following growing calls for the Uruguayan coach's dismissal after a disappointing start to the Chinese Super League season.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 21 Colorado Rapids 1 LA Galaxy 3 DC United 2 Atlanta United FC 1 Minnesota United FC 3 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 1 Orlando City SC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Eastern Conference 1 Toronto FC 16 9 5 2 28 15 32 2 Chicago Fire 16 9 4 3 27 17 31 3 New York City FC 16 8 3 5 29 20 27 4