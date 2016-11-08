JERUSALEM Nov 8 Albanian authorities have moved Saturday's World Cup Group G qualifier with Israel to a venue near the capital Tirana from the northern city of Shkoder due to security concerns, the Israeli FA said on Tuesday.

Israel Radio said Albanian security forces had made at least four arrests of suspects with links to Islamic State who were planning to attack the Israeli team. It said a security detail that always accompanies the Israeli national team abroad would be beefed up.

Albanian authorities were not immediately available to comment.

"Following the request by the Albanian FA to FIFA to move the match against Israel from Shkoder due to security concerns, FIFA has ruled (that it be moved)... and the Israeli FA has given its consent," a statement by the Israeli FA said.

The game will take place at the Elbasan Arena near Tirana.

Albania and Israel lie third and fourth respectively in Group G and each have six points from three matches. Spain top the group with seven points, ahead of Italy, who also have seven points. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Gareth Jones)