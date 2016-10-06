TURIN, Italy Oct 6 Italy's Daniele De Rossi scored a late penalty to earn a 1-1 draw against Spain in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday, sparing home goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's blushes after the vetran had gifted the visitors the lead.

Buffon rushed out of his area as Vitolo broke clear but completely mistimed his tackle, allowing the Spaniard to go round him and put the ball into an empty net in the 55th minute.

Italy, who had been completely outplayed in the Group G clash, fought back and levelled in the 82nd when Eder was fouled by Sergio Ramos and De Rossi converted the spot kick.

Spain forward Diego Costa was lucky not to be sent off after the break. Having already been booked in the first half, he hoofed the ball away in disgust after being flagged offside but escaped a booking and was immediately substituted.

The result left both teams with four points from two games behind Albania on six after their 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Ken Ferris)