Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 6 Mario Mandzukic grabbed a hat-trick as Croatia turned on the style to thump FIFA new boys Kosovo 6-0 in a World Cup Group I qualifier played in Shkodra, Albania on Thursday.
The Juventus forward struck in the sixth, 24th and 35th minutes to take his international goal tally to 27.
The other goals came from Matej Mitrovic in the 68th minute, Ivan Perisic after 83 and Nikola Kalinic in stoppage time.
It was the first 'home' qualifier for Kosovo since they were admitted as a member of world soccer's ruling body FIFA and European equivalent UEFA in May.
Kosovo's debut international, after declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, was a 1-1 draw with Group I rivals Finland last month.
Croatia, who have four points from two games, lead Iceland on goal difference at the top of the table. Ukraine are third on two points while Kosovo are bottom with one. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)