MEXICO CITY, March 29 Mexico secured their spot in the final round of CONCACAF's World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday with an easy 2-0 win over Canada at the Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

PSV Eindhoven's Andres Guardado got Mexico's opener from the penalty spot after 17 minutes before Jesus Corona added a second just before halftime.

The result gives Mexico a maximum 12 points with two games remaining in the penultimate stage of the North and Central America and the Caribbean qualifying competition.

Six teams advance to the final stage that begins in November.

Three teams qualify automatically from the CONCACAF region for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia with the fourth-placed side facing an inter-continental play off.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)