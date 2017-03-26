Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
BELFAST, March 26 Jamie Ward took just 90 seconds to score and set Northern Ireland on their way to a 2-0 home win over Norway in their World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on Sunday to keep the Irish in contention for Russia next year.
Conor Washington scored the other goal in the 33rd minute as Northern Ireland moved on to 10 points in Group C, second behind Germany and ahead of the Czech Republic, who had both won earlier on Sunday.
Ward curled in a shot from close range for a perfect start and Washington beat the offside trap to double the score not long after Alexander Soderlund had rattled the crossbar for the Norwegians, who have now lost four of their opening five qualifiers.
It was a disappointing debut for new Norway coach Lars Lagerback, who took Iceland through a fairytale performance at last year’s European Championship in France. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.