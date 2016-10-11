WARSAW Oct 11 Robert Lewandowski struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Poland a dramatic 2-1 home win over 10-man Armenia in a World Cup Group E qualifier on Tuesday.

The result kept Poland on course to reach the 32-team finals in Russia, as it left them second in Group E on seven points from three games, behind surprise leaders Montenegro on goal difference.

Romania have five points, Denmark are on three after a shock 1-0 home defeat by Montenegro, Kazakhstan have two and Armenia none.

Lewandowski, who netted a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-2 win over Denmark, rose above his marker and sent a looping header into the far corner with time running out to delight a noisy crowd in the Warsaw's National Stadium.

The Armenians had Gael Andonian sent off in the 31st minute for two bookable offences and Poland took a 48th-minute lead when defender Hrayr Mkoyan turned a free kick from the left into his own net under pressure from Lewandowski.

The visitors equalised after their Brazilian-born captain Marcos Pizzeli unleashed a fizzing low free kick from a tight angle, which evaded everyone and beat Lukazs Fabianski in goal.

When it seemed Poland would be denied a win, Lewandowski pounced from yet another set piece, meeting an inswinging free kick from the left to send his team mates and the crowd into raptures.