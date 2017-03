MOSCOW, June 22 The Russian government has ordered 30 billion roubles ($560 million) in cuts in spending on the 2018 World Cup finals, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

No reason was given for the decision but Russia has been hit by an economic downturn worsened by Western economic sanctions over its role in the crisis in Ukraine and a fall in the global price of oil.

It said total spending on the tournament would now be 631.5 billion roubles ($11.8 billion). ($1 = 53.5600 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkoca, Writign by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)