BELGRADE Oct 6 Serbia winger Dusan Tadic set up one goal and scored another as he inspired the Balkan nation to a 3-0 win away to Moldova in World Cup qualifying Group D on Thursday.

Tadic netted the third goal just before the hour mark after creating the opener for fellow winger Filip Kostic in the 20th, with captain Branislav Ivanovic heading home the second goal after 37 minutes on a slick surface in Chisinau.

Serbia have four points from two games with Wales, Austria and Ireland. Georgia and Moldova have yet to earn a point.

Slavoljub Muslin celebrated his first competitive win as Serbia coach with his team having been held to a 2-2 home draw by Ireland on his debut.

"The result will have restored the confidence that was lost after previous failures, but there is no reason whatsoever to get carried away," said the 63-year old.

"I am happy with the commitment and the performance, hopefully the fans will turn up in numbers for our home game against Austria on Sunday."

Serbia have failed to qualify for a major tournament since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)