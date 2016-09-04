Sept 4 England's Adam Lallana scored his first international goal with the last kick of the game as they beat 10-man Slovakia 1-0 in their World Cup Group F qualifier on Sunday to get new manager Sam Allardyce's reign off to a winning start.

But for much of a lacklustre contest in Trnava it looked like England would be frustrated with a re-run of the goalless draw the teams shared in their last clash during the group stage at Euro 2016 in Saint-Etienne in June.

England struggled to shrug off familiar problems, controlling the game without looking like winning it even after Slovakia defender Martin Skrtel was dismissed for stamping on Harry Kane in the 57th minute.

His departure signalled a period of intense pressure from England, with Lallana hitting the post before he finally scrambled home the winner through the goalkeeper's legs as the referee checked his watch ready to blow the final whistle. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ken Ferris)