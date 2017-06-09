STOCKHOLM, June 9 An error by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris handed Sweden's Ola Toivonen a last-gasp goal to secure a 2-1 win in their World Cup Group A qualifier at the Friends Arena on Friday.

Lloris's poor clearance fell straight to the midfielder who lobbed the keeper from inside his own half to steal the points and delight the home fans and their celebrating players.

France had led through a superb left-foot strike by forward Olivier Giroud after 37 minutes but that was cancelled out by a precise low finish from Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz in the 43rd.

The win put Sweden top of the group, level on 13 points with France and three ahead of the Netherlands, who beat visiting Luxembourg 5-0 on Friday.

