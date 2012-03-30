LONDON, March 30 The European Broadcasting
Union, which represents the continent's national media
organisations, has won exclusive media rights for the 2018 and
2022 soccer World Cup tournaments, the EBU said on Friday.
The deal covers the rights for 37 countries in Europe and
represents a significant extension of the EBU's current contract
with soccer's governing body FIFA for the media rights to the
2014 World Cup, which will be held in Brazil.
As a result of the deal, nearly 40 EBU members will provide
substantial free-to-air coverage of most matches in the next
three FIFA World Cups, the EBU added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Greg Mahlich)