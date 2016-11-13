UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
Nov 13 Veteran United States goalkeeper Tim Howard will miss the World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica on Tuesday because of a thigh injury, U.S. Soccer announced on Sunday.
Howard was diagnosed with an injury to his right adductor, which he suffered during Friday's 2-1 World Cup qualifying loss for the U.S. against Mexico in Columbus, Ohio.
The 37-year-old went down when taking a goal kick and had to be replaced in the 40th minute by Brad Guzan.
"The injury will force Howard to miss the USA-Costa Rica World Cup qualifier on Nov. 15 in San Jose, Costa Rica," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.
"He has returned to Colorado for further evaluation and to determine treatment plans." (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Tony Jimenez and Ian Chadband)
