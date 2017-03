Oct 24 The United States and Costa Rica have qualified for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada after advancing to the CONCACAF Women's final on Friday.

The U.S. earned a seventh successive trip to the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Mexico in their semi-final in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Costa Rica will play in their first World Cup after beating Trinidad and Tobago on penalties in the other semi-final after the match finished 1-1.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)